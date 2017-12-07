Putin to visit Egypt next week

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will visit Egypt next week to discuss expanding political, economic, energy and trade ties.

During Monday's trip the Russian leader will hold talks with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on issues related to stability and security in the Middle East and North Africa.

Putin's visit follows the Russian government's announcement last week that Moscow and Cairo have drafted an agreement for Russian warplanes to use Egyptian military bases.

The deal comes as part of Moscow's efforts to further expand its military foothold in the region following its military campaign in Syria.

Under el-Sissi, Egypt has expanded military ties with Russia and signed a slew of deals to buy Russian weapons.