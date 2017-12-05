Malta court charges 3 with murder of journalist, 7 on bail

next

A Maltese court has charged three men with the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was killed by a car bomb Oct. 16.

Seven other Maltese men were released on bail pending further investigation.

The arrest of the 10 men Monday was the first breakthrough in a case that shocked the Mediterranean island and led the European Parliament to send a delegation on a fact-finding mission related to the rule of law in Malta.

The three main suspects arrived under heavy police escort at the court late Tuesday and were represented by a court-appointed lawyer.

Peter Caruana Galizia, the victim's husband, attended the hearing.

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a leading investigative reporter whose exposes focused on corruption, including among Malta's elite.