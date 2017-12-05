Danes to change law so foreign academics won't risk fines

Denmark's government says it will change the law so foreign academics can share their knowledge outside universities without risking fines.

Education minister Soeren Pind says the rules send "a message contrary to what Denmark wants to signal."

His comments came after it was revealed last month that Brooke Harrington, a U.S. professor with Copenhagen Business School, was one of eight foreign scholars facing fines for not having sought adequate permission to be a guest speaker outside her campus, as Danish law requires.

Harrington's fault — addressing Parliament and Danish tax authorities on her research into offshore tax havens. She had skipped requesting the approval, saying it was complicated and time-consuming.

Pind spoke Tuesday while presenting the center-right government's plan to strengthen research to improve higher education in Denmark.