Germany: Merkel to meet relatives of Berlin attack victims

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to meet relatives of the 12 people killed in the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market after the families alleged her government had provided insufficient financial assistance.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that the chancellor also would meet survivors on Dec. 18, the day before the anniversary of last year's attack.

A Tunisian man whose request for asylum had been rejected drove a hijacked truck through the market. The truck's driver was among those killed.

Investigators have since uncovered numerous mistakes by the German authorities who were tracking Anis Amri as a potential threat.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which injured dozens of people.

The German government has so far paid out 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) to survivors.