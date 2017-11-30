New York City model, 26, found dead with throat slit in Jamaica, report says

A model from New York City was found dead earlier this week in a small town on the island of Jamaica, according to a report Friday.

Desiree Gibbon, 26, from Queens, was in the Caribbean country looking for work when she was found dead on a road Sunday morning, the New York Daily News reported. Her throat was allegedly slashed.

Gibbon, who grew up modeling and competing in beauty pageants, was looking for work in Jamaica’s tourism industry, the Daily News reported. Gibbon’s grandmother owns a hotel there, the newspaper added.

The woman, who arrived to the island on Oct. 20, was identified when investigators took a photo of her to resorts in the Montego Bay area to ask if they knew her, according to the Daily News.

“The brutality is what killed me. She was beaten and had her throat sliced open,” Gibbon’s mother, Andrea Cali-Gibbon, told the newspaper. She said her daughter once traveled to Brazil where she taught English.

Gibbon’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help bring her body home from Jamaica. As of Tuesday night, the campaign has raised more than $17,000.