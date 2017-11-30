Italy: 4 from skinhead group ID'd for anti-migrant manifesto

Police in the Italian city of Como say authorities have identified four people as right-wing extremists who interrupted a meeting on housing migrants to read an anti-migrant manifesto.

Police said Thursday that the four were being investigated on suspicion of private violence, a crime that involves forcing others to tolerate the reading of a political statement against their will.

A video of the Tuesday evening incident shows a dozen people, most with shaved heads, standing around a conference table that humanitarian group representatives were using. One read a statement on behalf of Veneto Fronte Skinheads, an extremist group, railing against an "invasion" of migrants.

It was the second time in recent weeks that Veneto Fronte Skinheads members have protested groups that are trying to help migrants in northern Italy.