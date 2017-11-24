The Latest: State news says 54 killed in Egypt mosque attack

The Latest on mosque attack in Egypt (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Egyptian state news agency MENA reports that 54 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the volatile northern Sinai Peninsula, in what appeared to be the latest attack by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

Citing official sources, MENA said 75 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

Earlier, officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.

___

1:50 p.m.

Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in the volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.

The three police officers say the extremists attacked the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 40 km (25 miles) from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

They say men in four off-road vehicles opened fire on worshipers during Friday prayers.

Victims are being transferred to local hospitals, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief reporters.