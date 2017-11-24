Kosovo top opposition leader, 2 other lawmakers arrested

Kosovo police have arrested a top opposition leader and two other lawmakers accused of disrupting the work of the previous parliament with tear gas and violent acts.

Albin Kurti, Donika Kadaj Bujupi and Albulena Haxhiu of the left-wing Self-Determination Party were arrested while entering the parliament building Friday.

Since the signing of a border demarcation agreement with Montenegro in August 2015 the opposition has contested it, saying Kosovo is ceding territory. That was denied by the previous government and international experts. Approval of the deal is a pre-condition for a visa-free regime for Kosovo citizens in the European Union's Schengen countries.

The protesters disrupted parliamentary work, using tear gas canisters, blowing whistles and throwing water bottles.