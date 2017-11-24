Afghan airstrike kills Taliban commander: official

An Afghan official says a government airstrike has killed a Taliban commander and five of his family members in the northeastern Kapisa province.

Qais Qaderi, a spokesman for the province's governor, said Friday that the attack took place early morning in Nijrab district, killing Taliban commander Dilawar Khan and two women and three children from his family.

Qaderi said authorities were also searching for Khan's brother who apparently escaped during the attack.

He added that Khan was shooting at the air force from his home before the airstrike.