On disputed land, Zimbabweans see hope after Mugabe's exit

For years, a group of Zimbabwean villagers resisted efforts by the wife of former President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm near the capital, enduring police raids and the demolition of their homes.

Now that Mugabe has resigned, the farmers say, police are keeping a low profile and they are able to move around more freely in a blow to Grace Mugabe's stalled efforts to expand her landholdings.

The disputed farm is a centerpiece of the assets that are now likely to come under scrutiny because many Zimbabweans believe the Mugabe family exploited its power to improperly take control of land and other resources.