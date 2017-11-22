Expand / Collapse search
©2017 FOX News Network, LLC.

Group says siege drives 500 Yemen children into malnutrition

Associated Press

CAIRO –  A New-York based relief group has urged an end to the continuing blockade that serves as a "collective punishment" of Yemenis and risks driving 500 children into malnutrition every week.

The International Rescue Committee on Wednesday said the closure of Yemeni ports by the Saudi-led coalition as part of its fight against Houthi rebels creates "humanitarian misery for millions of Yemenis."

The coalition announced that it's lifting the blockade after initially tightening it following a Houthi missile attack.

"Sanctions and inspections should not be used as weapons of war," the group said in a statement.

The IRC condemned the international community, saying its silence "is a disgrace and is enabling what could be collective punishment."

Each week, the group said, 500 children join hundreds of thousands suffering from malnutrition.