Iran's president calls Arab League 'worn-out' body

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has criticized the Arab League for supporting Saudi Arabia and its role in the war in Yemen.

Rouhani on Tuesday said it's unfortunate the organization expressed regret that the Yemeni rebels known as Houthis launched a ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia earlier this month in response to "so much bombing" by the Saudi-led coalition.

He also called the regional organization of Arab countries "old, worn-out, exhausted and ineffective."

State TV broadcast the remarks.

Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on Sunday accused Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of destabilizing the region.

Tensions spiked between Saudi Arabia and Iran after the Houthis fired the missile that was intercepted outside Riyadh.