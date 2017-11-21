EU official to talk migrant relocation with Polish leaders

next

The top European Union official dealing with migration said Tuesday he will hold talks with Polish leaders in the hope that the country will rethink its refusal to accept migrants as part of an EU relocation program.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos spoke in Warsaw alongside Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, during a ceremony that gave EU's border and coast guard agency, Frontex, a permanent status in Poland.

Citing security concerns, Poland refuses to participate in the EU migrant relocation plan that is intended to ease the burden on Greece and Italy, where most of the migrants arrive.

Avramopoulos said he believes Poland will rethink its position and a joint solution will be found. He did not specify the time of the talks.