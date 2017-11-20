Truck and minibus collide head-on in Pakistan, killing 17

Pakistani police say that a head-on collision between a mini-bus and a truck has killed at least 17 people and injured six in the country's south.

Police officer Rab Nawaz says the loaded truck crashed into the van near the town of Khairpur on Monday morning.

He says those injured are in critical condition and that the death toll could increase further. The police also say the passengers included women and children.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions and disregard for safety standards and traffic rules by drivers.