Ecuador president: Manafort pitched deal for China investors

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno says he met with President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman this year together with a group of Chinese businessmen interested in acquiring a stake in the nation's power company.

Moreno says in a statement Monday that the proposal from the delegation that included Paul Manafort to privatize the state-owned company was rejected because it would have violated Ecuador's constitution.

Former President Rafael Correa called on his successor to explain the May meeting with Manafort in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press.

Moreno notes Manafort at the time was not under indictment.

According to U.S. court filings, Manafort traveled to China, Mexico and Ecuador over a few weeks starting in May using one of three U.S. passports and carrying a phone registered under a false name.