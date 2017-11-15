Lebanese president accuses Saudi Arabia of detaining PM

Lebanon's president says the country's prime minister is a detainee of Saudi Arabia after Saad Hariri's surprise resignation from the kingdom almost two weeks ago.

Wednesday's comments mark the first time President Michel Aoun has accused the kingdom of detaining Hariri.

Aoun, in an escalation, called it a violation of international laws. The rhetoric further deepens the crisis with Saudi Arabia.

Hariri resigned 12 days ago in a shocking televised address from Riyadh that plunged his country into turmoil. In a televised interview from the kingdom, Hariri pledged to come back but didn't give a specific date.

The head of Future TV, affiliated with Hariri's party, says the prime minister is expected back before Sunday, when Arab foreign ministers meet in Cairo in an emergency session at Saudi Arabia's urging.