Hundreds join pride march in India, where gay sex is illegal

Hundreds of gay rights activists and supporters, many wearing colorful costumes and holding balloons, have marched through India's capital in celebration but also defiance in a nation that continues to outlaw homosexuality.

As people chanted and marched to the beat of drums during New Delhi's 10th annual Queer Pride march on Sunday, many said they were frustrated with the law but also hoped it would soon change.

Tish Anand wore a wig that he says was inspired by the Disney Channel character Hannah Montana. He said he couldn't understand why authorities had "criminalized love."

Manak Matiyani, one of the organizers, said they were fighting for the rights of every Indian to live the way they choose.

Indian law makes gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.