Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Polish government asks citizens to multiply like rabbits

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland –  The Polish government is urging citizens to go forth and multiply like rabbits.

In a country with one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, the Health Ministry has put out a short video praising rabbits for producing many offspring.

The spot shows rabbits munching on lettuce and carrots while a rabbit "narrator" reveals the secret of their big families — exercise, a healthy diet and little stress. The brief appearance of a human couple enjoying a romantic picnic hints that a little romance might help, too.

Viewers are told: "If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits."

It is the latest step by the conservative government in this mostly Catholic country of 38 million to reverse a shrinking population.