Liberia president frustrated over runoff election delay

Liberia's president says "our democracy is under assault" as the runoff election to replace her is delayed indefinitely by a court after allegations of voting fraud.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female president, expressed her frustration in a radio address played on repeat Wednesday. It is her first public statement since the Supreme Court's decision on Monday ordering that the Nov. 7 runoff vote be postponed.

The court has told the National Elections Commission to investigate the complaint about the October vote lodged by the Liberty Party, whose candidate placed third.

Vice President Joseph Boakai was meant to face international soccer star George Weah in the runoff.

Sirleaf's spokesman says her comments are not aimed at those seeking legal action over the election.