Dozens of men describe rape, torture by Sri Lanka government

An investigation by The Associated Press has found that more than 50 men from Sri Lanka's Tamil ethnic minority say they were raped, branded and tortured under the current government.

The AP reviewed 32 medical and psychological evaluations and conducted interviews with 20 men in the investigation published Wednesday. The men said they were accused of trying to revive the Tamil Tiger rebel group and were tortured between early 2016 to as recently as July of this year.

Many have tried to kill themselves since arriving in Europe to claim asylum.

Sri Lankan authorities deny the allegations.

International rights groups say the current government has done little to investigate war crimes allegations stemming from the country's 26-year civil war that ended in 2009.