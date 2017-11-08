5 children killed when bomb explodes at Tanzania school

An official says at least five children have been killed and 24 others injured in a bomb explosion at a primary school in Tanzania.

The blast occurred Wednesday inside the compound of Kihinga primary school. Kagera Regional Police Commander Augustine Orome says a child had picked up the device thinking it was scrap metal.

The police commander tells The Associated Press that three children died at the scene and two died at a local hospital.

He says the 24 injured people have been admitted to a hospital.

Police in the East African nation are investigating the source of the bomb.