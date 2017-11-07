Observers call for murder inquiries after Nicaragua election

The Organization of American States mission in Nicaragua is calling on the government to investigate and punish those responsible for at least five killings following local elections.

The ruling Sandinista Front won 135 of 153 mayoralities in voting Sunday.

The police have not provided details on the killings. Deputy director of the police, Gen. Francisco Diaz, said Tuesday that 67 people were also injured in violence in 13 municipalities.

The most serious violence was along Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast.

Alan Artola, a supporter of the indigenous rights party Yatama from that part of the country, says they believe there was fraud and do not accept the results.

Wilfredo Penco, head of the OAS mission, says there were some weaknesses in the process, but they did not affect the results.