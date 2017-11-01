Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Police: Taxi hits pedestrians in central London; not terror

Associated Press

LONDON –  British police say they are responding to a "serious injury accident" involving a taxi and pedestrians in London's busy Covent Garden area.

The Metropolitan Police says it's not thought to be terrorism.

Witnesses reported on twitter that a black London cab mounted the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

The Transport for London authority said a major road in the area was closed "due to a serious collision."

No other details were immediately available.

Covent Garden is one of London's most popular spots for tourists and visitors.