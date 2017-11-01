Police: Taxi hits pedestrians in central London; not terror
LONDON – British police say they are responding to a "serious injury accident" involving a taxi and pedestrians in London's busy Covent Garden area.
The Metropolitan Police says it's not thought to be terrorism.
Witnesses reported on twitter that a black London cab mounted the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.
The Transport for London authority said a major road in the area was closed "due to a serious collision."
No other details were immediately available.
Covent Garden is one of London's most popular spots for tourists and visitors.