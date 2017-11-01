Draft UN resolution would condemn NKorea on rights abuses

The European Union and Japan have circulated a draft U.N. resolution that would condemn North Korea for diverting resources to pursue nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles instead of helping its people, more than half in need of food and medical care.

The draft obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press "condemns the longstanding and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights" in North Korea.

It also strongly urges North Korea to provide detained non-citizens assess to communications and to consular officials. It comes after the imprisonment of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died soon after returning home in June.

The U.N. General Assembly's human rights committee is expected to vote on the draft in mid-November. If approved, a final vote would take place in the assembly in December.