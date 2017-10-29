Expand / Collapse search
Queen

USB stick with confidential info, including Queen Elizabeth's route to airport, found on London street, report says

SkyNews
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in a car with Prince Philip in January.  (Chris Radburn/PA via AP, File)

Heathrow Airport officials in London are investigating after a USB stick containing confidential data – including the exact route the Queen takes to the airport – was reportedly found in the street.

A total of 76 folders were on the stick, including maps, videos and documents, the Sunday Mirror reported.

None were encrypted or password-protected.

The newspaper said it contained details of the security measures in place to protect the Queen and the types of identification needed by those, including undercover police officers, wanting to access restricted areas.

Queen Elizabeth in a photo released in February.  (David Bailey/Handout via REUTERS)

The files revealed routes and other safety measures for cabinet ministers and foreign dignitaries, as well as timetables of patrols used to guard against suicide bombers and terror attacks.

Maps of the exact locations of CCTV cameras, tunnels and escape shafts linked to the Heathrow Express are also said to be on the stick, as well as details of ultrasound radar systems used to scan the airport runways and the perimeter fence.

The pocket-sized device was reportedly discovered in the street by an unemployed man who handed it to the Mirror, which then passed it to Heathrow intelligence chiefs.

It is unclear if the security breach had been intentional or due to incompetence, the newspaper said.

A Heathrow spokesperson told Sky News: "We have reviewed all of our security plans and are confident that Heathrow remains secure.

"We have also launched an internal investigation to understand how this happened and are taking steps to prevent a similar occurrence in future."

Click for more from Sky News.