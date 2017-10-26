Thailand grieves in elaborate final goodbye to King Bhumibol

next

Tearful Thais clad in black are mourning on Bangkok's streets or at viewing areas around the nation as elaborate funeral ceremonies steeped in centuries of royal tradition are held for King Bhumibol Adulyadej (POO-mee-pon AH-dun-yaa-det).

Three separate and intensely solemn processions involving the current king, thousands of troops, a golden palanquin, a chariot and a royal gun carriage were moving a ceremonial urn representing Bhumibol's remains from the Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to the newly built crematorium.

A ceremonial urn was at the center of Thursday's processions, including one led by King Maha Vajiralongkorn in which the golden container was placed upon the Great Victory Chariot. As it passed, the mourners lining the parade route prostrated themselves in a show of reverence for the late monarch.