Leader of UK far-right group charged with encouraging murder

British police say the leader of a banned neo-Nazi group has been charged with encouraging murder.

Greater Manchester Police say 31-year-old Christopher Lythgoe and five other men were charged under the Terrorism Act with belonging to a proscribed organization. Lythgoe also faces a charge of encouragement to commit murder.

The six men were among 11 people arrested across the U.K. on Sept. 27 in a sweep by counterterrorism detectives.

They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

The U.K. government banned National Action last year, describing it as a "virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic" neo-Nazi group.

The group last year praised Thomas Mair, a far-right extremist who murdered Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox.