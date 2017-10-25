Polish bill criticized for excluding Holocaust survivors

International Jewish organizations are voicing disappointment over a proposed Polish law aimed at compensating people whose property was seized under communism, saying it excludes most Polish Holocaust survivors and their heirs.

Poland's Justice Ministry last week published the bill, which requires that claimants be Polish citizens and limits compensation to spouses, children or grandchildren.

The World Jewish Restitution Organization says those provisions would exclude the vast majority of Holocaust survivors and their families. Many left Poland during or after the war. The group also says that because of the Holocaust's toll, the heirs of seized properties often are nieces or nephews rather than direct descendants.

The World Jewish Congress also is expressing its "profound disappointment."

The bill must still be approved by lawmakers and the president.