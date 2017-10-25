Kenya holds new presidential election amid call for boycott

next

Kenya is holding its second presidential election since August despite high tension and the main opposition leader's call for his followers to boycott.

The number of voters at some polling stations when they opened Thursday morning seemed smaller than the crowds for the Aug. 8 election. Kenyan media say opposition supporters have blocked the operations of some polling stations.

The Supreme Court nullified the previous vote because it found illegalities and irregularities in the election process.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, declared the winner in the August vote, is urging Kenyans to vote and respect the rights of those who don't.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga says the new vote won't be credible and accuses Kenyatta of moving toward authoritarian rule.