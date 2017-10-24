Australian kayaker tells off being tossed into air by shark

A 15-year-year-old girl has told how she survived being tossed from a kayak by a great white shark off the Australian coast.

The 4.5-meter (15-foot) shark struck Sarah Williams' kayak from beneath on Sunday off the coast near Normanville in South Australia state.

She told Nine Network television on Monday the attack was "everything you picture in the 'Jaws' movie."

She survived the ordeal with scratches and bruises.

Her father Chris Williams said on Tuesday he powered toward her in a 4.2-meter (14-foot) motor boat as she clambered back on to the kayak.

Williams says his son Mitch dragged his sister across the shark's back somewhere between its nose and dorsal fin to get her into the boat.