Spain government aims to dissolve Catalonia's autonomy, seeks early election

Spain’s prime minister moved Saturday to invoke a never-used constitutional article that would strip Catalonia of its autonomous power, calling it a last resort to “restore order.”

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he wants the country’s senate to allow central ministers to take over functions from all members of the Catalan leadership, effectively dissolving the prosperous region of its government. It would also take control of the regional police, finances and the public media.

He blamed separatists for pushing the central government to take the unprecedented measures.

"There is no country in the world ready to allow this kind of situation within its borders," Rajoy said Saturday. "It is my wish to call elections as soon as normality is restored."

Rajoy’s Cabinet met in a special meeting Saturday morning to approve measures to take direct control of the Catalan region under Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution. Under Article 155, central authorities are allowed to intervene when one of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions fails to comply with the law. It has never been used since the 1978 Constitution was adopted.

The meeting came almost three weeks after Catalan citizens voted for independence in a controversial referendum that was ruled illegal by the country’s Supreme Court.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who will speak on television later Saturday, has threatened to call a vote in the regional parliament for an explicit declaration of independence from Spain.

In an effort to derail the independence movement led by the separatist politicians, Rajoy is also seeking the Senate's approval next week to assume the power to call a regional election — something that only Catalonia's top leader can do at the moment.

Even moderate Catalans were aghast at the move, and the announcement was met with banging pots and honking cars in the streets of Barcelona. The city's mayor, Ada Colau, who opposes independence without a valid referendum with basic guarantees, called Madrid's move "a serious attack" on the self-government of Catalonia.

The slow-burning constitutional crisis over secession escalated this month when regional government officials claimed a disputed independence referendum held Oct. 1 gave them a legal basis for separating from Spain.

The country's Constitutional Court has so far ruled against all moves toward secession, including the controversial referendum. The court's website appeared to be offline Saturday, and a spokeswoman said it had been affected by vandalism of unknown origin.

Separatist politicians from the left-wing ERC party called Rajoy's measures a "coup d'etat" to crush Catalonia's autonomy. The region's vice president, Oriol Junqueras, urged supporters to join a protest Saturday in Barcelona, the regional capital.

"Against totalitarianism, today more than ever, let's defend democracy and civil and political rights," Junqueras said, adding that Rajoy's ruling party and its allies have "suspended democracy."

The referendum vote itself was marred by sporadic violence as police took action to shut down some polling locations. The central government says the results have no legitimacy.

Opposition parties have agreed to support the prime minister in revoking Catalonia's autonomy as a way to thwart the independence drive.

Although the ruling Popular Party has a strong enough majority to get the specific measures passed by the country's Senate, Rajoy has rallied the support of the opposition to give his government's actions more weight.

Catalan activist groups called for another protest Saturday in Barcelona over the jailing of two pro-independence leaders who are being investigated on possible sedition charges.

A National Court judge had Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart, the heads of grassroots organizations Catalan National Assembly and Omnium Cultural, preventatively held on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.