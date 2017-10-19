Catalonia's push for independence from Spain: What to know

As the deadline approached for the Catalonia region to back off its independence declaration, Spain moved take control of its semi-autonomous powers.

Catalonia’s leader declared independence from Spain earlier this month and asked for negotiations to begin with the country. But the Spanish prime minister rejected the region’s threats of independence and warned that it would invoke a clause of its constitution to impose direct rule over the region.

Minutes before the Spanish-imposed deadline to clarify the seriousness of Catalonia’s independence referendum, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont threatened that “Catalonia’s parliament may proceed … with a vote to formally declare independence.”

And Spain’s government said it would scramble its Cabinet for a Saturday meeting to begin the process for central authorities to take over Catalonia’s powers.

What is Catalonia?

Located in the northeast region of Spain, Catalonia is largely independent with its own culture and language. It’s one of the richest and most industrialized areas of the country with a heavy emphasis on manufacturing, according to the BBC.

The region, which includes Barcelona, is home to about 7.5 million people.

Valuing its autonomy, Catalonia has its own parliament and executive, called “Generalitat” in its language.

Why do they want independence?

Because of its own cultural identity, those in favor of Catalan independence have pushed for the region to become separate from Spain. Supporters also believe that they have given more to the Spanish government than they have gotten back.

"What's being contested between Spain and Catalonia ... is different visions of what defending democracy looks like."

The push for independence “raises questions of the future of democracy and democratic rule,” Pamela Radcliff, a University of California, San Diego professor and modern Spain historian, told Fox News. “What’s being contested between Spain and Catalonia, one of the things is different visions of what defending democracy looks like.”

TOP EU OFFICIALS RALLY BEHIND SPANISH PM OVER CATALAN POLL

The push for independence is led by Puigdemont, the president of Catalonia. The region held a referendum on Oct. 1.

How did the vote go?

About 90 percent of the 2.3 million people who cast votes chose independence, Catalan officials said of the disputed referendum. However, fewer than half of eligible voters participated.

About 900 people were treated for injuries after voting turned violent when Catalan civilians and Spanish police clashed earlier this month.

Andrew Dowling, an expert in Catalan history at Cardiff University in Wales, said that any independence declaration by the Catalan parliament would be symbolic without border and institutional control and no international support.

Such a declaration "will see the fracture between hardliners and the pragmatic people in Catalonia who are already seeing an economic fallout," Dowling told The Associated Press.

What has been Spain’s response?

Spain's top court declared the independence referendum illegal.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria accused Puigdemont of putting the Catalan people “in the greatest level of uncertainty seen yet.”

And Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the referendum was part of a strategy “to impose independence that few want and is good for nobody.”

CATALONIA VOTERS PROTEST AGAINST VIOLENT POLICE TACTICS AFTER INDEPENDENCE VOTE

Rajoy has reportedly refused help from outside civil-society groups and lawyers to mediate negotiations between the two factions. He has also declined to engage in talks with Catalan leaders.

“There is no possible mediation between democratic law and disobedience and unlawfulness,” Rajoy said.

A refusal to backtrack or providing no response would lead Madrid to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows central authorities to take some or total control of any of the country's 17 regions if they don't comply with their legal obligations.

Spain had given Puigdemont two deadlines – which have come and gone – on whether the independence referendum is serious.

Radcliff said that “it’s very possible” that neither side has “much incentive to compromise.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.