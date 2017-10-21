Foreigners who joined IS faced almost certain death in Raqqa

next

The forces fighting the remnants of the Islamic State in Syria have tacit instructions on dealing with the foreigners who joined the extremist group by the thousands: Kill them on the battlefield.

As they made their last stand in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, an estimated 300 extremists holed up in and around a sports stadium and a hospital.

No government publicly expressed concern about the fate of citizens who joined the Islamic State fighters plotting attacks at home and abroad.

In France, which has suffered repeated violence claimed by the Islamic State, Defense Minister Florence Parly was among the few to say it aloud. "If the jihadis perish in this fight, I would say that's for the best," Parly told Europe 1 radio last week.