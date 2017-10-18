Swedish FM: Sexual misconduct also a problem in politics

Sweden's foreign minister says sexual misconduct "also occurs at the highest political level" and she has experienced it as a woman in politics.

Margot Wallstrom says the #metoo hashtag that trended on social media in the wake of mounting allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein "isn't enough, it must lead to action"

Wallstrom told Sweden's TT news agency on Wednesday she wants to focus the conversation on politics and not to discuss details of her personal experience.

In her 2014 autobiography, Wallstrom described a dinner with European Union leaders where "suddenly I felt a hand on my thigh. The person sitting next to me started hitting on me. It was absolutely unreal"

She wrote that she discussed it with the European Commission's president and he found it "totally unacceptable."