Catalonia's push for independence from Spain: What to know

Catalonia’s leader declared independence last week, but the Spanish government isn’t letting the region go that easily.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said that the government wants clarification on the seriousness of the region’s declaration of independence and warned that if Catalonia didn’t back down, he would limit its autonomy. Catalonian leaders had until Monday morning to provide that clarification – but the deadline came and went.

Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont announced that the region had declared itself free of Spain but delayed implementing that change in order to have talks with the Spanish government.

What is Catalonia?

Located in the northeast region of Spain, Catalonia is largely independent and has its own culture and language. It’s one of the richest and most industrialized areas of the country with a heavy emphasis on manufacturing, according to the BBC.

The region, which includes Barcelona, is home to about 7.5 million people.

Valuing its autonomy, Catalonia has its own parliament and executive, called “Generalitat” in its language.

Why do they want independence?

Because of its own cultural identity, those in favor of Catalan independence have pushed for the region to become separate from Spain. Supporters also believe that they have given more to the Spanish government than they have gotten back.

The push for independence “raises questions of the future of democracy and democratic rule,” Pamela Radcliff, a University of California, San Diego professor and modern Spain historian, told Fox News. “What’s being contested between Spain and Catalonia, one of the things is different visions of what defending democracy looks like.”

The push for independence is led by Carles Puigdemont, the president of Catalonia. The region held a referendum on Oct. 1.

How did the vote go?

About 90 percent of 2.3 million people voted for independence, Catalan officials said of the disputed Oct. 1 referendum. However, fewer than half of eligible voters participated.

About 900 people were treated for injuries after voting turned violent when Catalan civilians and Spanish police clashed earlier this month.

What has been Spain’s response?

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria accused Puigdemont of putting the Catalan people “in the greatest level of uncertainty seen yet.”

And Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the referendum was illegal and part of a strategy “to impose independence that few want and is good for nobody.”

Rajoy reportedly has refused help from outside civil-society groups and lawyers to mediate negotiations between the two factions. He has also declined to engage in talks with Catalan leaders.

“There is no possible mediation between democratic law and disobedience and unlawfulness,” Rajoy said.

A refusal to backtrack or providing no response would lead Madrid to trigger Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows central authorities to take some or total control of any of the country's 17 regions if they don't comply with their legal obligations.

The Spanish government has extended the deadline to Thursday for Catalonia to backtrack on its secession push.

Radcliff said that “it’s very possible” that neither side has “much incentive to compromise.”

