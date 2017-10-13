Kobe Steel announces more cases of faked inspections data

next

Japanese steel maker Kobe Steel has disclosed nine new cases of falsified information about products and materials it sold for use in cars, aircraft and a slew of other products.

The cases announced by the company Friday, which include steel rods used in autos, among many other products made both in Japan and oversease. They bring the total number of customers affected by such problems to more than 500.

Kobe Steel's president, Hiroya Kawasaki, said he did not expect product recalls because of the faked inspections data. He said the company was focusing on pinpointing the cause of the problem, how to fix it and on confirming the safety of the products affected.

Other materials affected include steel powder, aluminum flat-rolled products and castings, copper strips and tubes and forgings.