4 rebels, Indian soldier killed in fighting in Kashmir

Officials say four rebels and an army soldier were killed in three gunbattles in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police said Tuesday that three rebels were killed overnight as fighting broke out after government forces cordoned off the forested village of Kellar in southern Kashmir.

Thousands on Tuesday participated in funerals for the three militants, chanting slogans including "We want freedom" and "Go India, go back."

Earlier Monday, police said troops killed a top militant commander in the northwestern Handwara area.

The Indian army said a soldier was killed after militants fired at a patrol party in the Budgam area on Monday.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both countries claim it in its entirety. Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.