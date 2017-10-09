Bosnian court acquits ex-Srebrenica commander of war crimes

Bosnia's war crimes court has acquitted the wartime commander of Srebrenica, who was accused of committing atrocities during the 1992-95 Balkan conflict.

Naser Oric was accused of war crimes against three Serb prisoners of war who had been murdered in villages around Srebrenica in the early days of the conflict.

A panel of judges presiding over the trial, which opened in January 2016, ruled Monday the prosecution did not present evidence proving the case against Oric.

Oric is seen as a hero by many Muslim Bosniaks for his role in defending Srebrenica where some 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were massacred by Serb forces in 1995.

Oric had previously been tried by a U.N. war crimes tribunal in The Hague where he was also acquitted in 2008.