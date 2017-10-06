Myanmar claims success in stopping exodus; refugees disagree

More Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar are streaming toward the border, despite government assurances that it is stopping the exodus of refugees to Bangladesh.

A video obtained by The Associated Press that villagers said was shot Thursday in northern Rakhine state shows dozens of Rohingya attempting to swim across the currents of a muddy river more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border. More people stand huddled with their belongings on the riverbank.

Myanmar has come under criticism for failing to stop the violence and turn the tide of more than half a million Rohingya who have made the journey to Bangladesh since late August. The government's information committee said late Thursday that it had stopped 17,000 Rohingya from fleeing in just four days last week.