Emirates plane skids down runway during rough landing in Germany

A plane watcher’s footage of an Emirates passenger plane skidding left and right while trying to land in Germany on Thursday has gone viral.

The incredible scenes were filmed as powerful crosswinds were blowing around Dusseldorf’s airport.

“I have filmed a few thousand crosswind landings at several airports in Europe within the past years, but this Airbus A380 crosswind landing was extremely hard and extraordinary,” Martin Bogdan, known as the "Cargospotter," wrote in the video’s description on YouTube. “I have never seen such a tremendous reaction of an airplane after a touchdown.”

The footage had more than 800,000 views as of Friday morning.

An Emirates spokesperson said after the incident that no one was injured.

"Emirates flight EK 55 on 5 October 2017 landed safely in Dusseldorf under strong crosswind conditions. At no point was the safety of the passengers and crew onboard compromised,” the spokesperson told the media