Cambodian gov't woos workers with minimum wage hike

Cambodia's government has agreed to raise the minimum wage for workers in the garment and footwear industry, a move likely aimed at winning their support ahead of a general election next year. The garment and footwear industry, the country's biggest export earner, employs more than 700,000 people.

The Ministry of Labor, Vocational and Training announced Thursday that the minimum wage will be raised by 11.11 percent to $170 a month, with $165 to be paid by the employers and $5 to be paid by the government. The new wage will become effective next year.

Factory workers and their unions have generally supported the political opposition to Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has held power for four decades and vowed to stay on office for 10 more years.