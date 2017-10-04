Tropical Storm Ramon forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

A new tropical storm has formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Ramon is expected to move parallel to the coast over the next day or so, bringing heavy rain to the region, though it's not projected to reach hurricane force.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) early Wednesday and it was centered about 100 miles (165 kilometers) south-southeast of Puerto Angel. It was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).