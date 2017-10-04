Saudi-led coalition on UN blacklist for killing Yemen kids

The Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen has been placed on a U.N. blacklist for killing and maiming 683 children in 2016 and attacking schools and hospitals.

For the first time this year, the list is divided into two parts.

One lists parties that recruit, use, kill, maim, rape, sexually abuse or abduct children in armed conflict or attack schools and hospitals and have taken no action to improve the protection of children. The other lists parties "that have put in place measures ... to improve the protection of children."

The Saudi-led coalition is on the list that has taken measures.

The list was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press,

Last year the coalition was put on the blacklist but removed by then-Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon under pressure from Saudi Arabia.