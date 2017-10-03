Thai police seeking Interpol listing for former PM's arrest

Thai police say they are seeking an international request for the arrest of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who is believed to be in England after fleeing to Dubai to evade a prison sentence.

Deputy Police Commissioner Gen. Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul said Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates confirmed that Yingluck went from Dubai to England. He also said he asked the international police organization Interpol on Sunday to issue a red notice — a request to locate and provisionally arrest someone pending extradition — for Yingluck.

Yingluck, whose government was ousted in a 2014 coup, was sentenced in absentia to five years' imprisonment on Sept. 27 for negligence in instituting a money-losing rice subsidy program. She fled Thailand before the verdict and has called the case against her politically motivated.