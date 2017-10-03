Poland urged to fire publisher of works by Holocaust denier

A Jewish rights group is urging a Polish state historical institute to fire an official who has published several books by notorious British Holocaust denier David Irving.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, headquartered in the United States, says the official, Arkadiusz Wingert, published books by Irving between 2009 and 2014.

Wingert is now the deputy director of the publishing office of the Institute of National Remembrance, a state body that investigates crimes in Poland during World War II and the subsequent communist era.

Mark Weitzman, director of government affairs for the Wiesenthal center, said in a statement late Monday: "If the (institute) is to maintain any shred of credibility it must end its relationship with Wingert immediately and stop all efforts aimed at undermining the history of the Holocaust in Poland."