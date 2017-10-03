Chanel's Lagerfeld goes chasing waterfalls at Paris show

next

prev

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has outdone himself at Paris Fashion Week, creating a lush indoor canyon complete with a spectacular waterfall — all for a 20-minute Chanel catwalk show.

Guests including actress Monica Bellucci and movie director Baz Luhrmann breathed in the fresh, moist air from their seats just meters from a babbling stream.

Lagerfeld paid homage to the Verdon Gorge, France's answer to the Grand Canyon, and artisans spent two months recreating a life-like replica of the French natural wonder located in the region of Provence.

Model-of-the-minute Kaia Gerber set the tone of the clothes as she strutted in a loose tweed jacket paired with sheer PVC boots and hat, with her mother Cindy Crawford watching from the front row.

Other designers showing Tuesday included Moncler and Miu Miu.