Jordan seeks more security guarantees in south Syria truce

Jordan hopes a cease-fire it helped negotiate for a southern region in neighboring Syria will eventually lead to a secure border, the reopening of a vital trade crossing and a gradual return home for Syrian war refugees who sought asylum in the kingdom.

But for now, these goals seem out of reach as key security concerns remain unanswered.

Fighting has decreased significantly in southern Syria — a patchwork of areas under government or rebel control — since the truce was negotiated by Russia, the United States and Jordan in July.

But pro-Western Jordan still seeks guarantees from Syrian President Bashar Assad and his backers, Russia and Iran, that moderate Syrian opposition fighters and civilians will not be harmed as Assad's forces continue to advance in the southeast, despite the truce.