7 remain in hospital after Amiens stadium collapse

French authorities say seven Lille supporters remain hospitalized Sunday, including five who are seriously injured, after a barrier collapsed during the team's football match at Amiens on Saturday.

Cyril Moreau, Somme prefect's chief of staff, told RTL radio that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Amiens hospital said that 29 people were injured in the collapse. Most were able to go home overnight.

Moreau said the Amiens prosecutor has opened an investigation for "unintentional injuries" to determine the causes of the accident.

The Amiens-Lille match was stopped Saturday night after the opening goal in the 15th minute by Lille. The team's fans behind the goal surged forward to celebrate when the fence gave way under the pressure.