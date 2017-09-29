Spain halts extradition of Turkish-Swedish reporter

The Spanish government says it will not extradite to Turkey a Turkish-Swedish reporter and writer arrested last month for alleged terrorism links.

Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo said Friday the process against Hamza Yalcin has been dropped because under Spanish law a person who has been granted refugee status cannot be extradited. He said Yalcin was granted asylum twice by Sweden and then granted Swedish nationality in 2006.

Yalcin was arrested Aug. 3 in Barcelona but conditionally released Thursday by the National Court.

The PEN writers association and Reporters Without Borders had demanded his release. Reporters Without Borders said his arrest was an attempt by Turkey to silence critics.

Spain has also conditionally released a German writer detained on a Turkish warrant for alleged involvement with an outlawed group.