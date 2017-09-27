Kosovo still unclear on border demarcation with Montenegro

Kosovo's new prime minister has set no clear timing about the government's plans to resolve the ratification of a border demarcation deal with neighboring Montenegro.

Ramush Haradinaj said Wednesday in Albania on his first trip abroad since taking the post that his Cabinet was working on it and would talk with Montenegro "when we have a clearer situation of our findings."

The agreement was signed in 2015, but has not enjoyed sufficient parliamentary support from the previous opposition, in which Haradinaj's party was a member, saying it meant a loss of territory.

The European Union insists Kosovo must first approve the border demarcation deal before its citizens enjoy visa-free travel within the Schengen zone.

Montenegro has recognized Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, but Serbia vehemently opposes it.